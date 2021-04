Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine will ease tensions, but will not end the escalation and conflict by itself.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"If Russia really withdraws from the border with Ukraine the huge military forces that it has pulled there, this will ease tensions. However, we must remember that this step itself does not stop either the escalation or the conflict as a whole," he said.

In addition to the statement about the withdrawal of troops, Kuleba is awaiting appropriate actions, confirmed by intelligence data.

“Russia still has to explain to Ukraine and the international community as a whole why it really needed to pull together such a number of troops with offensive weapons on the border with Ukraine with such an excessive number of troops,” the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry thanks its international partners for the decisive and timely response to the escalation of the situation by Russia.

"This helped to induce Russia to make a decision to wind down the unprecedentedly dangerous exercises," the statement reads.

Ukraine calls on its partners not to lose their vigilance for now, to continue to monitor the situation closely and to take effective measures to contain Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the European Union, Russia has pulled over 100,000 troops with weapons and equipment to the borders with Ukraine and to the annexed Crimea.

On April 22, at a military exercise in Crimea, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said that from April 23, Russia would begin withdrawing troops from the borders of Ukraine and plans to complete it by May 1.

