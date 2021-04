On April 22, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a search in the Millennium business center in Kyiv, where the office of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is located, as part of a case of the embezzlement of property of the Centrenergo state power generating company.

The press service of the SBU announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the sale of Centrenergo PJSC in various segments of the electricity market, produced by the said state-owned enterprise at prices that are by 20-30% lower than the cost of its production. According to investigators, this led to damage and embezzlement of PJSC property in the amount of almost UAH 225 million," the SSU said.

On April 22, the SSU officers conducted searches of the defendants in the criminal proceedings.

As a result of the searches, electronic data storage devices and documents of this company were seized.

Investigative actions are underway now.

The press service does not say whether searches were carried out in the Millennium business center, where Kolomoiskyi's office is located, however, according to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, searches were carried out, in particular, there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the Office of the President and the Antimonopoly Committee to develop a bill on the status of an oligarch in Ukraine.

State power generating company Centrenergo says the company's previous management purchased coal from state-owned mines through an intermediary company that did not pay the mines for coal.

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada supports the sanctions imposed by the United States of America against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi for his alleged involvement in corruption, while this issue was not discussed at any of its meetings.

