Kharkiv, Odesa And Zaporizhia Regions Violate Algorithms Of Health Ministry By Not Fully Using CoviShield Vaccine

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said that Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia regions violated the algorithms of the Ministry of Health by not fully using the CoviShield vaccine (AstraZeneca).

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would also like to emphasize and convey my public greetings to the three heads of health departments of Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia regions - these are the only regions that have violated the algorithms of the Ministry of Health and until this time have not used the vaccine from the first batch - CoviShield (AstraZeneca)," Liashko said.

He noted that the task of the Ministry of Health was the full use of the CoviShield vaccine in Ukraine until April 9-15.

In this regard, from next week, the ministry plans to carry out monitoring trips to these regions and find out the reason for the current situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine started in Ukraine.

