Ukraine And Turkey Considering Possibility Of Increasing Sea And Air Traffic Between Countries

Ukraine and Turkey are considering the possibility of increasing sea and air traffic between the countries to expand the geography of travel for Ukrainians.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Ukrainians are on the list of numerous tourists in Turkey, and the geography of their rest is constantly expanding. Therefore, we must consider the possibility of expanding communication, including organizing additional flights of popular routes for the weekend, as well as opening communication with new cities," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a meeting on the development of bilateral cooperation with Turkey in the field of tourism.

Shmyhal also stressed that it is necessary to develop favorable conditions for attracting tourists from Turkey to Ukraine.

He noted that, in addition to large cities, it is worth considering the possibility of developing directions to sanatorium resorts, which will be interesting for traveling with the whole family.

Besides, the meeting participants discussed the possibility of mutual recognition between Ukraine and Turkey of future health certificates that are being developed in the European Union.

According to the Prime Minister, this will help significantly increase the flow of tourists between states during a pandemic.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the relevant departments to work out the issue of the possibility of increasing regular and charter flights between Ukraine and Turkey and to consider ways to simplify the system of visiting Ukraine by vaccinated Turkish citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mayor of Bodrum Ahmet Aras said that the Turkish government expects a threefold increase in tourists from Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources