Taran Expecting From NATO June 14 Summit Confirmation Of Prospects Of Ukraine's Membership In Alliance

Defense Minister Andrii Taran expects the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on June 14 to confirm the prospects of Ukraine's membership in the alliance.

The press service of the Defense Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A powerful signal in the decisions of the NATO summit on June 14 for world and European security could be a demonstration of loyalty to the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest summit, which declares the unconditional prospect of membership for Ukraine and Georgia," it was said.

It is noted that the next summit of the leaders of the NATO countries will be held on June 14, 2021 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels (Belgium).

During the meeting, it is planned to consider "a decision on a substantive and long-term NATO agenda for the period up to 2030 in order to confront the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Taran noted that the latest escalation of the military presence along the borders of Ukraine leaves no doubt which country poses the greatest military threat in the Euro-Atlantic space today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, Turkey supported the prospect of Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Ukraine will take part in seven NATO exercises in 2021.

