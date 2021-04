The Administrative Court of Appeal has overturned the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s ruling that declared the Kyiv city council’s 2016 decision to rename Suvorova Street as Mykhaila Omelianovycha-Pavlenko Street and Moskovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue illegal and canceled the decision.

Lawyer Viacheslav Yakubenko announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There will be Bandery Avenue in Kyiv! The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal has upheld the renaming of Moskovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue (and four other Kyiv streets). The Court of Appeal overturned the court of first instance’s decision to declare the renaming illegal. The court fully granted the appeals of the Kyiv city council, the Svoboda party, P. Bohomazov, and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (which I had the honor to represent in the appeal)," the lawyer wrote.

The Kyiv city council’s decision No. 559/559 of July 7, 2016, entitled "On Renaming Streets, Avenues, and Lanes in the City of Kyiv," which renamed Baumana Street as Janusz Korchak Street, Kutuzova Street as Generala Almazova Street, Suvorova Street as Mykhaila Omelianovycha-Pavlenko Street, Kutuzov Lane as Yevhena Hutsalo Lane, and Moskovskyi Avenue as Stepana Bandery Avenue has thus been declared lawful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court canceled the renaming of Moskovskyi Avenue in Kyiv as Stepana Bandery Avenue in February.

