Russia will begin withdrawing troops from the borders of Ukraine from April 23.

This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS, citing the words of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that the objectives of the surprise check have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated the ability to ensure reliable defense of the country. In this regard, I have decided to complete the inspection activities in the Southern and Western military districts," Shoygu said.

The minister added that the Russian Armed Forces are responding adequately to all changes in the situation near the Russian borders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Shoygu arrived in the Crimea for a military exercise.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources