The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has resumed long-distance trains running to / from Chernivtsi region from April 22 in connection with the abolition of the "red" level of epidemic danger in the region.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, running on full-fledged train routes is resumed: No. 7/8 Kyiv - Chernivtsi - Kyiv, No. 117/118 Kyiv - Chernivtsi - Kyiv, No. 135/136 Odesa - Chernivtsi - Odesa, No. 357/358 Kyiv - Rakhiv - Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has transferred Chernivtsi region from the "red" to the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger from April 22.

