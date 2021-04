IBRD Decides To Allocate Additional UAH 2.5 Billion To Ukraine To Fight Against Coronavirus

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has decided to allocate additional UAH 2.5 billion to Ukraine to fight against the coronavirus.

Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shatalova noted that on April 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed a loan agreement offered by the Health Ministry under the Emergency Response to Covid-19 and Vaccination in Ukraine project.

The document provides for funds for procurement of vaccines for UAH 840 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2020, the IBRD allocated USD 350 million to Ukraine to support economic restoration and development.

On April 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 16,235 over April 20 to 1,990,353, and the number of deaths increased by 470 over April 20 to 41,266; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.5%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 22, a total of 1,990,353 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 41,266 fatal cases; 1,533,303 people had recovered.

On April 21, a total of 16,235 new disease cases were recorded, 470 people died, and 18,831 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 21, the number of newly-infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (18,831 vs 16,235).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 22 was 415,784, down 0.7% over April 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (188,869), Odesa region (129,136), and Kharkiv region (129,132).

