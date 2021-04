Ukraine is planning to reach the level of 5.65 million vaccinations against the coronavirus a month from May.

That follows from respective Executive Order 340-r of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Executive Order approved the National Vaccination Plan under which it is planned to conduct 5.65 million vaccinations a month starting May.

Therefore, before late 2021, Ukraine will cover most part of the adult population of the country.

According to the Executive Order, the vaccination plan provides for using over 21.91 million doses of vaccines: 8.94 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca; 10 million doses of Novavax; over 1.91 million doses of Sinovac Biotech; and 1.07 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had concluded an agreement with U.S.-based Pfizer on delivery of 10 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus.

On April 21, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine decreased 6.6% over April 20 to 14,044.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 491,877 people have been vaccinated, and five people completed vaccination (received two doses).

On April 20, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine rose 23.9% over April 19 to 15,042.

On April 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 16,235 over April 20 to 1,990,353, and the number of deaths increased by 470 over April 20 to 41,266; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.5%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 22, a total of 1,990,353 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 41,266 fatal cases; 1,533,303 people had recovered.

On April 21, a total of 16,235 new disease cases were recorded, 470 people died, and 18,831 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 21, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (18,831 vs 16,235).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 22 was 415,784, down 0.7% over April 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (188,869), Odesa region (129,136), and Kharkiv region (129,132).

