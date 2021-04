United States To Raise Military Aid For Ukraine To USD 300 Million

The United States intends to raise military aid for Ukraine to USD 300 million, lethal weapons inclusive.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill has to be approved by the U.S. Congress.

Earlier, the military aid for Ukraine was USD 250 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth USD 125 million.

