Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 33.5% To 16,235, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.6% To 470 On April 21

On April 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 16,235 over April 20 to 1,990,353, and the number of deaths increased by 470 over April 20 to 41,266; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 33.5%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 22, a total of 1,990,353 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 41,266 fatal cases; 1,533,303 people had recovered.

On April 21, a total of 16,235 new disease cases were recorded, 470 people died, and 18,831 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 21, the number of newly-infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (18,831 vs 16,235).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 22 was 415,784, down 0.7% over April 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (188,869), Odesa region (129,136), and Kharkiv region (129,132).

Besides, Lviv region has registered a total of 125,170 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 114,540; Dnipropetrovsk region – 113,902 cases, Zaporizhia region – 91,976, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 83,031, Zhytomyr region – 82,062, Khmelnytskyi region – 80,441, Chernivtsi region - 76,007, Donetsk region – 74,450, Cherkasy region – 70,955, Sumy region – 70,204, and Rivne region – 68,401.

A total of 67,867 cases have been registered in Poltava region, 66,204 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 64,024 cases - in Ternopil region, 60,535 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 59,197 cases – in Zakarpattia region, 54,737 cases – in Volyn region, 51,316 cases – in Chernihiv region, 29,568 – in Kherson region, 21,883 – in Luhansk region, and 16,746 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 12,162 over April 19 to 1,974,118, and the number of deaths increased by 429 over April 19 to 40,796; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 36%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 16.9%.

