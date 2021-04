Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Ukrainians to celebrate Easter at home.

He said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fact that we are coming out of the next wave does not mean that the coronavirus has disappeared. It certainly does not mean that we can return to mass festivities, parties, crowds. We must remain prudent and careful, because health and life of our loved ones depend on it. Especially we should show such discretion and conscientious attitude during the May holidays and Easter. These days we urge people to stay at home," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that on Friday, April 23, the issue of Easter celebrations will be discussed with the council of churches and religious organizations.

Shmyhal is sure that all of them will support the idea of ​​celebrating Easter with restrictions.

The Prime Minister asks Ukrainians to heed the advice of the government and religious leaders, as mass gatherings of people could lead to a new surge in the incidence of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that a special quarantine regime will not be introduced for Easter.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources