Zelenskyy Did Not Strip Sanctioned Smugglers Of Citizenship But Legally Terminated Their Citizenship – MP Sovh

Member of Parliament Olha Sovhyria (Servant of the People faction), who is the parliament’s representative in the Constitutional Court, has said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree “refers specifically to termination of citizenship of Vadym Alperin and Oleksandr Yerimichuk, who have been sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council for smuggling, as well as businessman Araik Amirkhanyan, based on the loss of citizenship.”

Sovhyria stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has terminated the citizenship of Alperin and Yerimichuk.

The National Security and Defense Council recently imposed sanctions on the 10 largest smugglers and removed dozens of customs officers. Zelenskyy issued a decree enacting the council’s decision on April 3.

