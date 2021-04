The Cabinet of Ministers intends to extend the emergency situation until June 30.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The emergency situation primarily concerns public authorities and their constant readiness to respond to the pandemic.

"At the same time, this is another reminder to all Ukrainians that we must remain prudent and careful. After all, the health and life of our loved ones depends on this. Especially we must show such circumspection and conscientious attitude during the May holidays and Easter. These days we urge people to stay at home," he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, mass gatherings of people on Easter may lead to a new wave of coronavirus incidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada previously established the possibility of providing assistance for partial unemployment during a quarantine or emergency.

The emergency regime provides for strengthening the work of civil protection services for the population and, in general, all authorities involved in countering the spread of coronavirus.

For example, the protection of public order, sanitary and hygienic anti-epidemic measures are being strengthened, and measures are being taken on an ongoing basis that provide for close coordination of the actions of the central and local authorities.

