The National Bank of Ukraine has sent UAH 24.43 billion in its profit to the state budget.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 20, the National Bank of Ukraine transferred UAH 24.43 billion in its profit over the past year to the state budget," it says.

This year, in agreement with the Ministry of Finance, it was decided to transfer the entire amount of NBU's profit at once.

Earlier forecast by the National Bank profit to be transferred to the state budget 2021 amounted to UAH 22.63 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the Council of the National Bank approved the consolidated financial statements of the regulator for 2020 and the obligations of the National Bank for 2020 worth UAH 24.43 billion before the state budget of Ukraine.

In April 2020, the National Bank transferred UAH 42.7 billion of profit to the state budget in one payment.

