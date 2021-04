President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is offering Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet at any warring spot in Donbas.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Yesterday and today, at the meetings of the Normandy Four and the security subgroup in the TCG (Trilateral Contact Group), the restoration of the full ceasefire was discussed, but, despite the support of all parties, Russia refused to support the general statement. At the same time, in order to see and understand the situation as accurately as possible it was offered to meet at the contact line. But what should I understand? I go there every month. Mr. Putin! I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbas where there is a war," he said.

Zelenskyy added that a large number of Russian troops are concentrated near the borders of Ukraine.

"Officially, Russia calls it a drill . Unofficially, the whole world calls such things blackmail. Does it make us worry? Yes. Do Ukraine and its international partners demand to withdraw troops from our borders? Yes. After all, the Russian Federation constantly repeats that it wants peace, but at the same time creates all the prerequisites for escalation. Or is it logical? No. Is it unexpected? No. Does this mean that escalation is inevitable? No. Does Ukraine want war? No. Is it ready for it? Yes. Will Ukraine stop fighting for peace through diplomacy? Never! Will Ukraine defend itself if anything wrong happens? Always," the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, at a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France), it was proposed to hold the next meeting at the contact line.

