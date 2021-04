Servant Of The People To Discuss Candidate For Energy Minister And Internal Issues At April 22 Meeting

The Servant of the People parliamentary faction will discuss a candidate for the post of minister of energy and internal issues at a meeting on Thursday, April 22.

Member of Parliament Yulia Hryshyna (Servant of the People faction) announced this in her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A meeting of the Servant of the People faction on Zoom on Thursday. We will discuss a candidate for the post of minister of energy, laws for next week, and internal issues," Hryshyna wrote.

By internal issues, she could be referring to the latest events, including the opening of a police case in connection with a party that Member of Parliament Mykola Tyschenko held in a hotel in Kyiv during a lockdown and Member of Parliament Yevhen Shevchenko’s meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Shevchenko (Servant of the People faction) met with Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday.

The Servant of the People has stated that it did not delegate Shevchenko to meet with Lukashenko and that it expects an explanation from him after his return.

The police have opened criminal proceedings in connection with a party that Tyschenko (Servant of the People faction) organized in a hotel in Kyiv during a lockdown.

