Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that Ukraine has passed the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus infection.

The minister said this at a briefing on April 20, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the number of coronavirus-infected people and hospitalizations in Ukraine is decreasing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 8,940 over April 18 to 1,961,956, and the number of deaths increased by 367 over April 18 to 40,367; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 37.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 71.5%.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 20, a total of 1,961,956 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 40,367 fatal cases; 1,499,752 people had recovered.

On April 19, a total of 8,940 new disease cases were recorded, 367 people died, and 12,075 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 19, the number of newly-infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (8,940 vs 12,075).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 20 was 421,837, down 0.8% over April 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (186,231), Odesa region (127,915), and Kharkiv region (126,865).

