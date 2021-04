United States Will Provide Ukraine With Additional USD 155 Million To Fight Coronavirus, Corruption And Counte

The United States has decided to provide in 2021 Ukraine with additional USD 155 million to fight the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, corruption, and counteract Russia’s aggression.

The U.S. embassy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

USD 34 million of the said amount will be allocated to support Ukraine’s economy after the pandemic and improve medical services quality.

USD 14 million will be provided to support reforms and protect anti-corruption institutions.

The largest amount, USD 63 million, will be allocated to counteract Russia’s aggression, particularly misinformation, to assist enterprises working in the east of the country and lower Ukraine’s economic dependence on Russia.

USD 44 million is allocated to develop the judicial system's independence, enhance unified territorial communities, and promote decentralization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) decided to assist Ukraine in storing the Pfizer vaccine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources