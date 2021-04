Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, John Kirby, considers the build-up of Russian forces at the border with Ukraine to be the largest since 2014.

The U.S. Department of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that the United States heard about Russia say the build-up was required for drills, but the United States does not see the goal of such drills.

Besides, he noted that the arrival of American fighters F-15 and F-16 to the Republic of Poland has nothing to do with a response to the Russian forces build-up, and is just part of regular drills of the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, a total of 15 vessels of Russia's Caspian fleet entered the Black Sea to take part in drills.

The United States has decided to provide in 2021 Ukraine with additional USD 155 million to fight the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, corruption, and counteract Russia’s aggression.

USD 34 million of the said amount will be allocated to support Ukraine’s economy after the pandemic and improve medical services quality.

USD 14 million will be provided to support reforms and protect anti-corruption institutions.

The largest amount, USD 63 million, will be allocated to counteract Russia’s aggression, particularly misinformation, to assist enterprises working in the east of the country and lower Ukraine’s economic dependence on Russia.

USD 44 million is allocated to develop the judicial system's independence, enhance unified territorial communities, and promote decentralization.

