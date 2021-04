SSU To Conduct Large-Scale Anti-Terrorist Exercises In Most Regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) intends to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist exercises in most regions of Ukraine.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SSU conducts and plans large-scale multi-stage anti-terrorist exercises in most regions of Ukraine. During the training, special attention is paid to practicing actions to protect strategically important facilities and state borders," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the purpose of the events is to improve interagency cooperation to counter possible terrorist and sabotage threats.

During the training, critical infrastructure facilities, including the energy and transport systems, are under reinforced protection.

The exercises are attended by regional units of the SSU, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, as well as representatives of the executive authorities and local government.

During exercises in certain areas, it is possible to temporarily introduce a special regime, restrict or prohibit the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, check identity documents, review cars, etc.

It is also noted that training events began last week, in particular, in Kharkiv, Kherson and Sumy regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the SSU began large-scale anti-terrorist exercises in Kharkiv region.

