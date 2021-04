Kuleba Sends Action Plan On Containing Russian Aggression Via New Sectoral Sanctions To EU

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has sent an action plan for containing Russian aggression, which provides for imposition of new sectoral sanctions, to his counterparts in the member states of the European Union.

Kuleba announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, I informed my counterparts about the Russian Federation’s dangerous course toward escalation. I proposed a step-by-step action plan for containing further escalation of the Russian Federation. The main element is preparation of a new package of sectoral sanctions," he wrote.

According to him, personal sanctions are no longer enough.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba is taking part in an online meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday.

