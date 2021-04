The Ukrainian Naval Forces have held a Ukrainian-Romanian passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Navy conducted a Ukrainian-Romanian joint exercise of the PASSEX type in the Black Sea in accordance with an international cooperation plan in the second half of last week. Certain forces and assets of the Ukrainian Navy and the Romanian Navy’s Horia Macelariu corvette were involved in the exercise," the statement said.

The aim of the exercise was to practice interaction within a multinational tactical group in accordance with the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and to increase the level of compatibility with foreign partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will participate in seven NATO exercises in 2021.

