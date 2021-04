EU Currently Not Preparing New Sanctions Against Russia – High Representative Borrell

The European Union is currently not preparing new sanctions against Russia.

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell announced this at a press conference after an online meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No. At the moment, there is no movement towards further sanctions against Russia," he said in response to questions from journalists.

However, Borrell added that this could change.

He expressed concern about the buildup of Russian military forces on the border with Ukraine.

According to him, Russia has about 150,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and in the annexed Crimea.

He called on the Russian Federation to de-escalate the situation and reduce tension.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he conveyed to his counterparts in EU member states a step-by-step action plan for preventing further escalation by Russia on Monday. According to him, the action plan provides for preparation of a new package of sectoral sanctions because personal sanctions are no longer sufficient.

As Ukrainian News Agwncy earlier reported, Kuleba participated in an online meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs on Monday at Borrell’s invitation.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources