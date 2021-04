U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Warning Of Danger Of Flights Near Kyiv Over Escalation Along Borders, Sta

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warns of danger of flights near Kyiv, Dnipro and Simferopol over the escalation along the borders of Ukraine; however, at the same time, the State Aviation Service says there is no danger for flights of commercial planes.

According to the report, recently, the G7 foreign ministers officially stated that large-scale movement of Russian troops along the borders of Ukraine without due notice was a threatening and destabilizing activity.

The ministers called on Russia to stop provocation and immediately lower the escalation in compliance with own international obligations.

It is noted that, within the framework of a direct dialogue with the U.S. aviation authorities, the State Aviation Service proposed establishing direct interaction between the relevant aviation security units to exchange information and coordinate actions to respond to threats from the conflict zone in the east of the country.

The Ukrainian side is also ready to provide full information on the state of air navigation services and flight safety in Ukraine for coordinated actions in the future.

As earlier reported, in order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights in the airspace under the responsibility of Ukraine, there are certain restrictions that have been in effect since 2014 and are associated with Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the east of the country and the temporary occupation of Crimea.

All other airspace is now safe and accessible for planning and flight operations.

At the same time, Ukraine has a special procedure for early warning of threats to civil aviation in order to immediately respond to detected and potential threats arising in the conflict zone.

The State Aviation Service monitors the situation in the airspace of the country and considers it calm and controlled.

In its opinion, at the moment there is no danger to civil aviation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 15 vessels of the Caspian Fleet of the Russian Federation passed under the bridge across the Kerch Strait and entered the Black Sea to participate in naval exercises.

On March 30, Russia additionally deployed 12 battalion tactical groups on the border with Ukraine with a readiness period of 1-2 days.

In August, the Foreign Ministry handed Russia a note of protest over the military exercises of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

