As of April 15, agricultural enterprises have sown 1.5 million hectares with spring grains and legumes (20% of the forecast) for the harvest of 2021.

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, agricultural producers from all regions of Ukraine have begun spring field work. As of April 15, sowing of early spring grain and leguminous crops was carried out on an area of ​​1.5 million hectares or 20% of the forecast. In particular, 678,000 hectares of early spring crops were sown over the past week," the statement reads.

In particular, wheat was sown on an area of ​​124,200 hectares (70% of the forecast), barley – on 1.06 million hectares (76%), oats – on 134,600 hectares (69%), peas – on 177,200 hectares (75%).

Besides, farms of the overwhelming number of regions began sowing sunflower, which was sown on 390,000 hectares (6%), 11 regions began sowing corn – 36,000 hectares (1%), farms of Zaporizhia region began sowing millet, Volyn and Rivne regions - soybeans.

Also, agricultural producers in 13 regions sowed sugar beet on an area of ​​74,000 hectares or 33% of the forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, sowing of spring crops for the harvest in 2021 is projected on an area of ​​7.6 million hectares, sunflower - 5.4 million hectares, soybeans - 1.4 million hectares, sugar beet - about 223,000 hectares.

Winter crops for the 2021 harvest were sown on an area of ​​7.96 million hectares.

The USDA kept the forecast for grain crops in Ukraine at 64.2 million tons in the 2020/2021 marketing year (July 2020 - June 2021).

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture stated that by the end of 2020, agricultural enterprises harvested 65.4 million tons of grain and leguminous crops, which is by 12.9% or 9.7 million tons less than in 2019.

