The Great Hall of the People in Beijing where Chinese legislators convene to make laws. Photo by Xinhua/Shen Hong.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 28th session from April 26 to 29 in Beijing, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review at the session draft laws on rural vitalization promotion, food waste prevention, data security, and personal information protection.

They will also deliberate draft laws on Hainan free trade port, supervisors, futures, and the protection of status, rights and interests of military personnel.

The lawmakers are expected to consider a draft revision to the Maritime Traffic Safety Law and draft amendments to the Education Law, the Road Traffic Safety Law and other eight laws, according to the agenda.

They will review reports on fighting pollution and two judicial assistance treaties with Iran, among other bills.

