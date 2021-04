Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 11 Additional Trains For Easter And May Holidays

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company has scheduled 11 additional trains for Easter and May holidays.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of Ukrzaliznytsia with reference to the acting board chairperson of the JSC Ivan Yurik.

"Now we have worked out the schedule of 11 additional trains for Easter and May holidays. Traditionally, we add trains to those directions that are most popular among passengers, including in zakarpattia," Yurik said.

According to the statement, additional trains will run in the direction of Uzhhorod, Rakhiv, Kovel, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Kostiantynivka, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa and Lviv.

Also, Ukrzaliznytsia intends to schedule additional running of trains No. 29/30 Kyiv - Uzhhorod, No. 251/252 Kharkiv - Mykolaiv, No. 774/773 Kyiv - Shostka, No. 781/782 Cherkasy - Kyiv and No. 137/138 Khmelnitsky - Lysychansk.

Besides, the route of train No. 779/780 Sumy - Kyiv was extended to the Vinnytsia station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed running the Lviv-Uzhhorod regional train.

