China Supports Ukraine's Territorial Integrity, Hopes For Resolution Of Conflict With Russia Through Negotiation

China has expressed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the hope that the conflict with Russia will be resolved through negotiations.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement on its website following a conversation between Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Yevhen Yenin and his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Deputy Minister informed his Chinese counterpart about the escalation of the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the build-up of Russian military formations near Ukraine’s borders. Yenin expressed the hope that the PRC will join the process of containing Russian aggression and preventing new provocations from the Russian Federation. Le expressed the PRC’s support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our country and expressed confidence that resolution of conflicts through negotiations," the statement said.

Yenin and Le also discussed the prospects for the participation of a senior Chinese representative in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence in Kyiv on August 24.

Besides, the deputy minister thanked China for supplying the first batch of CoronaVac vaccines to Ukraine.

"The interlocutors agreed to continue cooperation between Ukraine and China in this area," the statement said.

The deputy foreign ministers noted the importance of stepping up high-level political contacts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not consider China a geopolitical threat.

