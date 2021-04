Vaccination Against Coronavirus With Pfizer Will Start On April 18 In Kyiv Region, From April 19 Throughout Uk

Vaccination against coronavirus with Pfizer will begin on April 18 in Kyiv region, from April 19 - throughout Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 117,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech flew to Ukraine. I remind you that the trade name of this vaccine is Comirnaty. We received it under the COVAX mechanism, and this is only the first batch. Vaccination with Comirnaty vaccine will begin on April 18 in Kyiv region, from April 19 - throughout Ukraine. First of all, the staff and residents of nursing homes will be vaccinated with it. Then - employees of the State Emergency Service and border guards. Distribution of vaccines: 1,170 doses in each of the regions and the city of Kyiv," he wrote.

According to Liashko, a solution for their dilution, syringes and boxes for the safe disposal of medical waste will be delivered along with the vaccines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the amount of 117,000 doses within the COVAX global mechanism arrived in Ukraine.

On April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had entered into an agreement with the American corporation Pfizer to supply 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Also, Ukraine received confirmation of the supply of additional 947,700 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by the end of June this year as part of the COVAX global mechanism.

