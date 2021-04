Biden Calls On Putin To Abstain From Any Military Actions In Ukraine

President of the United States, Joseph Biden, has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to abstain from any military actions in Ukraine.

He said this in a special comment on the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Biden also called Putin to deescalate the situation.

He added that further steps are possible via a dialogue and diplomatic process and assured that the United States is ready to assist in this process.

The President noted the United States will also protect its allies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Biden called Putin and expressed his concern over presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and offered to meet.

