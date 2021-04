Kyiv is preparing additional quarantine restrictive measures for Easter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that the implementation of strict restrictions allowed stabilizing the situation with the spread of coronavirus somewhat, but it remains difficult.

According to him, whether the quarantine restrictions will be weakened after April 30 depends largely on the people of Kyiv themselves - on how much they are aware of and take care of their health, how much they comply with the quarantine rules.

"We have Easter holidays waiting for us. And we are already preparing additional anti-epidemic measures and norms so that an infectious explosion does not occur after the holidays. These rules are being developed by the City Emergency Situations Commission. And by Easter we will make them public," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, the number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv increased by 1,609 to 183,300, and the number of deaths - by 49 to 4,121.

Kyiv decided to extend the lockdown until May

