A court has ordered seizure of 12 more Russian aircraft for flying to the Russian-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The press service of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office of the autonomy, a court has ordered the seizure of 12 aircraft belonging to a Russian air carrier, which were used to transport passengers from/to the closed checkpoint of Simferopol-Avia of Ukraine, which is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

An investigation by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Crimea established that a Russian airline has illegally used 12 Boeing and Airbus passenger aircraft to transport people across Ukraine’s state border in violation of international and Ukrainian legislation since 2019.

Ukraine considers flights to the Crimea by foreign (mainly Russian) airlines as a violation of international law, actions that undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, and a violation of Ukrainian legislation, for which air carriers, as well as operators and captains of the aircraft, are criminally liable.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, orders for the seizure of 199 aircraft performing regular passenger flights to the Crimea in violation of international flight rules and Ukrainian legislation have been issued at the request of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office.

In addition, the Crimean Prosecutor's Office has asked Interpol’s Ukrainian bureau to add 109 aircraft that were previously seized for such violations to the international wanted list.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources