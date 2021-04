Ukraine Expected To Pay USD 64 Million To IMF In May

In May 2021, Ukraine shall pay the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 45 million in special drawing rights or USD 64 million.

That follows from the IMF official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The following payment is scheduled for early August to also make 45 million in special drawing rights.

In compliance with the current schedule, in 2021, Ukraine shall pay the IMF USD 1,154.694 million in special drawing rights overall.

As of early January, it was about USD 1.67 billion at the NBU exchange rate.

The largest payments this year were scheduled for March 12 and September 13 – 295.5 million in special drawing rights each.

The last payments this year are scheduled for November 1 (42 million in special drawing rights).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF is expecting Ukraine to offer further negotiations.

Between December 21 and 23 and February 11 and 12, IMF specialists and Ukrainian authorities discussed progress in fulfillment of measures and reforms part of the stand-by program.

