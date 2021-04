Demand For Government Bonds Falls Over Lockdown In Kyiv And Escalation In Donbas – Investment Bankers

The demand for government domestic loan bonds has fallen over the lockdown imposed in Kyiv and escalation in the east of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from investment bankers.

According to the report, non-residents have sold government domestic loan bonds for UAH 5 billion in the last three weeks.

Before, since mid-December, they had been acquired willingly (UAH 30 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 13, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 216.1 million and USD 49.2 million.

On April 6, the government bonds were placed for UAH 1.1 billion, for UAH 4.5 billion and USD 156 million on March 30.

