The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of the chairperson of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, Andrii Nazarenko, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Mokan, Nazarenko is proposed to be dismissed by agreement of the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2020, Zelenskyy appointed Nazarenko, deputy director of the pig breeding complex, as governor of Kirovohrad region after the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the former head of the Kirovohrad Regional Administration Andrii Balon with suspicion of extortion of UAH 1.8 million and asked the court to arrest him.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources