President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada liquidate the Kyiv District Administrative Court and create instead of it the Kyiv City District Administrative Court headquartered in Kyiv.

This is stated in the President's bill No. 5369, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on April 13.

The bill does not have a comparative table, but there is a text of the bill itself and an explanatory note.

The territorial jurisdiction of the new Kyiv City District Administrative Court will extend to Kyiv.

From the date of entry into force of the law, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv terminates the administration of justice, and the consideration and resolution of administrative cases within the jurisdiction of this court, prior to the commencement of the work of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court, will be carried out by the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada liquidate the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

Earlier, Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada to take away from the District Administrative Court of Kyiv the authority to consider the legality of regulatory legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries and the NBU and transfer them to the Supreme Court.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources