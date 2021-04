Acting United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, and Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ivan Bakanov, have discussed sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kvien assured the United States supports territorial integrity of Ukraine and ready to further help it counteract Russian aggression.

One of the crucial topics of the meeting was general security situation and potential threat related to buildup of troops by the Russian Federation at the border with Ukraine.

Besides, the parties discussed recent imposition of sanctions against a number of individuals and legal entities by Ukraine, as well as prospects of the SSU's reform.

Bakanov noted that the Ukraine secret service was ready to further combine efforts with its international colleagues to let Ukraine succeed in further containing military and hybrid threats from Russia.

The SSU head noted that international support is crucial as Ukraine is threatened to by a powerful enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, considers that current buildup of troops by Russia at the border with Ukraine is the most large-scale since the Crimea’s annexation and calls for its termination.

