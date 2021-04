Kyiv decided to extend the lockdown by two weeks (until May).

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the epidemiological situation in the capital is not improving significantly, this morning the city's emergency commission decided to extend the severe restrictive measures in our city for two weeks, that is, until April 30. We have no other choice. Otherwise, the medical system will not cope with this number of patients. Otherwise, there will be even more deaths," he said.

All schools and kindergartens will be closed during the lockdown.

All public transport - both overland and subway - will operate on special passenger passes, that is, exclusively for the transportation of employees of critical infrastructure enterprises.

Catering establishments during lockdown operate only to take away or in delivery mode; food fairs are closed.

Heads of institutions, enterprises and organizations for the duration of the strengthened quarantine should organize remote work for employees or, if possible, provide vacation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, the number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv increased by 1,457 to 180,066, and the number of deaths - by 47 to 4,021.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources