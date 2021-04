Rada Refuses To Oblige Cabinet Return Preferential Electricity Tariff Of UAH 0.9 Per kWh For First 100 kWh Per

The Verkhovna Rada refused to oblige the Cabinet of Ministers to return the preferential electricity tariff for the population in the amount of UAH 0.9 per kWh for the first 100 kWh per month.

174 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of resolution No. 4590, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The purpose of the adoption of this project is to take urgent measures aimed at returning the preferential tariff for electricity for the population for the first 100 kWh," the explanatory note reads.

In particular, this project proposed to oblige the Cabinet of Ministers to immediately amend the fixed prices for electricity for household consumers and establish a tariff for electricity to the population (including those living in residential buildings equipped with kitchen electric stoves; including in rural areas) for the volume consumed up to 100 kWh of electricity per month (inclusively) in the amount of UAH 0.9 per kWh (including VAT).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021 and extended the regulation on imposing special duties on the electricity market until March 31, 2021.

