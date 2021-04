President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada liquidate the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent bill of Ukraine "On the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv," the statement reads.

According to Zelenskyy, this court was unable to regain confidence in itself, but returned "scandals and strange decisions that are far from fair."

"Enough safes stuffed with millions of cash, from persons connected with the leadership of the court or waiting for the next recordings of scandalous conversations from the offices of judges who think that they outweigh everything in our country. The court, one decision of which can put an end to any achievement of the state, any reform, will be liquidated," the head of state is quoted in the statement.

The President also called it a signal to any court that does not respect the law.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv had enough time to change its mind, look at itself in the mirror and find there the simple things that society and the state are looking for in it so much - justice, impartiality and honesty. Instead, we see new scandals with tapes, corruption of related persons with safes full of money and numerous dubious decisions," the statement reads.

The Office of the President believes that this initiative testifies to Zelenskyy's loyalty to his promises to completely clean up the judicial system, which has lost the confidence of the citizens of Ukraine and is unable to ensure their demand for justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, 2020, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the District Administrative Court of Kyiv Chairperson Pavlo Vovk and six other judges with the suspicion of creating a criminal organization and seizing power.

In April, the NACB detained the brother of Vovk on suspicion of receiving USD 100,000 in bribe for solving a court issue.

During the searches in the case of Vovk’s brother, USD 3.7 million, EUR 840,000 and ILS 100 were seized.

