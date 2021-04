Ukraine Expecting From NATO New Sanctions Against Russia And Strengthening Of Ukrainian Defense Capabilities A

Ukraine is expecting from NATO new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of Ukrainian defense capabilities in the context of the escalation of the situation in Donbas and the state border.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a joint briefing with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels (Belgium), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What we need at the operational level is measures that would restrain Russia and its aggressive intentions. This could be a new round of sanctions that would raise the cost of aggression for Russia. It could be direct support and strengthening of Ukrainian defense capabilities," he said.

Strategically, according to the minister, the partners should send a message to Russia that the West will not allow Ukraine to lose democracy and sovereignty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine initiated an extraordinary meeting of the NATO commission on Tuesday to discuss Russia's aggravation of the security situation.

According to Kuleba, the commission will discuss ways to support Ukraine in order to avoid a repetition of the events of 2014 by Russia.

At a joint briefing with Kuleba in Brussels, Stoltenberg called the current build-up of Russia's military presence on the border with Ukraine the most massive since the annexation of Crimea and called on the Russian Federation to immediately stop it.

