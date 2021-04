NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg considers the current Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine to be the most massive since the annexation of Crimea and calls for an immediate end to it.

He stated this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels (Belgium), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are seriously concerned about the latest developments, and NATO is monitoring them very closely. In recent weeks, Russia has moved thousands of troops on alert to the Ukrainian border. This is the largest accumulation of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The significant Russian build-up is unjustified, it cannot be explained, and we are very worried about this. Russia must stop this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop provocations and immediately reduce tensions," he said.

Stoltenberg expressed his condolences to the Armed Forces in connection with the latest losses.

He is also disappointed with Russia's refusal to attend the OSCE meeting to explain its unusual activities.

"Russia must respect its international obligations ... We continue to call on Russia to stop supporting militants in eastern Ukraine and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory," Stoltenberg stressed.

He added that NATO continues to provide Ukraine with practical support: it has given it the status of an enhanced opportunity partner, conducts joint exercises, increases its naval presence in the Black Sea region and visits to ports, supports Ukrainian reforms and the state's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine initiated an extraordinary meeting of the NATO commission on Tuesday to discuss Russia's aggravation of the security situation.

