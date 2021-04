The Cabinet of Ministers is considering the possibility of moving the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company and the state food and grain corporation to the regions.

This is stated in the response of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Among the possible options for the transfer of central executive bodies (CEB) to the regions is the relocation of large state-owned enterprises, organizations that mainly operate in the regions: Naftogaz, Ukrzaliznytsia, the state food and grain corporation.

Also, options are being considered for moving the CEB to the regions where the relevant area (ecology, infrastructure, agriculture) is the most problematic, moving the CEB to the regions where a development center can be created (gambling, tourism), relocation of the existing CEB, which have problems with premises in Kyiv and/or there are premises in the regions.

Besides, an option is being considered to create new CEBs immediately in the regions.

It is assumed that the ministries should remain in Kyiv, since members of the government should be able to urgently arrive at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the Directorate of Public Administration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the draft plan of priority actions of the government for 2021, the development of a plan for the relocation of central executive bodies to the regions is foreseen for September 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the possibility of transferring the State Space Agency from Kyiv to Dnipro and the State Agency for Tourism Development - to Poltava, Cherkasy or Uman.

