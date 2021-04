Health Ministry To Utilize 117,000 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Under COVAX Initiative Within Boarding Schools And

The Health Ministry of Ukraine intends to conducts 117,000 vaccinations with Pfizer under the COVAX mechanism first of all among people from boarding schools and homes for elderly people.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that the Pfizer vaccine delivery is expected before April 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry of Ukraine is expecting the delivery of the other 1.7 million doses of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac produced by Sinovac Biotech (China) in April – May 2021.

Minister Stepanov reminded that Ukraine launches CoronaVac vaccination campaign today.

Stepanov said that the CoronaVac vaccine would be provided to police officers, people with limited mobility, people taking care of the previous category of persons, Olympic and Paralympic sportsmen.

On March 25, Ukraine received the first lot of 215,000 CoronaVac vaccines.

At present, the vaccine efficacy exceeds 70%.

On April 12, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 11,680 over April 11 to 1,872,785, and the number of deaths increased by 457 over April 11 to 37,758; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 48.7%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 59.2%.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 13, a total of 1,872,785 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 37,758 fatal cases; 1,430,234 people had recovered.

On April 12, a total of 11,680 new disease cases were recorded, 457 people died, and 14,019 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 12, the number of newly-infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (11,680 vs. 14,019).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 13 was 404,793, down 0.7% over April 12.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (178,609), Odesa region (121,662), and Kharkiv region (118,663).

Besides, Kharkiv region has registered a total of 118,577 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 107,539; Dnipropetrovsk region – 105,572 cases, Zaporizhia region – 86,063, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 81,896, Zhytomyr region – 78,464, Khmelnytskyi region – 74,538, Chernivtsi region - 74,099, Donetsk region – 68,170, Sumy region – 65,809, Cherkasy region – 65,687, and Rivne region – 64,163.

A total of 63,341 cases have been registered in Vinnytsia region, 62,512 cases – in Poltava region, 61,022 cases - in Ternopil region, 57,787 cases - in Zakarpattia region, 56,806 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 51,644 cases – in Volyn region, 47,657 cases – in Chernihiv region, 27,496 – in Kherson region, 19,782 – in Luhansk region, and 15,199 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

