Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has called for deployment of Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in Ukraine.

He said that to the Time magazine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is holding the line against Russia not only for its own sake, but also for the West… At the same time, the USA places Patriot in Poland. It has to be deployed here," Yermak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the primary of its kind used by the United States Army and several allied nations.

It is manufactured by the U.S. defense contractor Raytheon and derives its name from the radar component of the weapon system.

