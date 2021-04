Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up By 537 To 177,106 On April 11, Number Of Deaths Up By 42

On April 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 537 over April 10 to 177,106, and the number of deaths increased by 42 to 3,932.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There were 304 women aged 20-91; 218 men aged 19-86; six girls aged 2-16; and 9 boys aged 1-15 among the people infected with the coronavirus on April 11.

Over the past day, 76 people were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals with COVID-19 and 408 people with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia.

A total of 148 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 111,216 Kyiv residents have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 697 over April 9 to 176,569, and the number of deaths increased by 42 to 3,890.

On April 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,856 over April 10 to 1,861,105, and the number of deaths increased by 287 over April 10 to 37,301; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 35.1%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 22.1%.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 12, a total of 1,861,105 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 37,301 fatal cases; 1,416,215 people had recovered.

On April 11, a total of 7,856 new disease cases were recorded, 287 people died, and 5,355 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 11, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (7,856 vs. 5,355).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 12 was 407,589, up 0.6% over April 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (177,106), Odesa region (120,867), and Kharkiv region (117,759).

