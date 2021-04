Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, states that the city's commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies will decide on further steps on quarantine restrictions on April 14.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that the city had introduced restrictions corresponding to the "red" zone of epidemic danger, even before entering it.

"We are talking about the fact that the city authorities will proceed exclusively from the epidemic situation. On Wednesday, April 14, a meeting of the city's emergency commission will take place, where they will decide on further steps on quarantine restrictions in Kyiv," he said.

Klitschko emphasizes that in the fight against the epidemic, the local government takes all measures that are within its competence.

"We have prepared and continue to prepare beds for admitting patients - in which the city is practically not helped. We provide hospitals with medicines, oxygen, personal protective equipment. We pay allowances to the capital's medical workers from the city budget," he added.

Klitschko recalled that he appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to introduce a nationwide lockdown with restrictions on movement between regions of the country and control over compliance with strict quarantine rules.

The government said that it is inappropriate.

"Improving the situation in any one region does not mean overcoming the virus as a whole. Therefore, there is a constant migration of people, and, accordingly, the migration of the virus. And we will either leave the "red" zone and then fall back into it. That is why I asked the government to decide on a nationwide lockdown. Yes, it is unpopular. But in such a situation with the rapid spread of the virus, one must realize that the price of populism may be too high. After all, it is about preserving the health and lives of millions of people. This is the main thing. We must gain time until the mass vaccination of Ukrainians begins. There is no other way," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Kyiv increased by 537 people to 177,106, the number of deaths - by 42 to 3,932.

On April 7, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that at the moment there is no need to introduce a lockdown throughout Ukraine.

Earlier, Klitschko called on the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce a nationwide lockdown.

Shmyhal said that if Klitschko believes that the simultaneously powers of the mayor and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration are not enough for him to effectively counteract COVID in the capital, then it is possible turn to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a proposal to appoint a new head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

