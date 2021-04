The Koncha-Zaspa vacation house of the State Affairs Department tore up the contract on the use of the house with Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the decree on whose appointment as a judge was canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Tupytskyi appealed against such actions of the Koncha-Zaspa vacation house in court.

The lawsuit notes that Tupytskyi became aware that the Koncha-Zaspa vacation house of the State Affairs Department by a letter dated November 20, 2020, unilaterally prematurely terminated the contract of use dated January 20, 2020, according to which the head of the Constitutional Court was transferred to use the premises of the III class, and namely, the house.

Since, in the applicant's opinion, the vacation house acted contrary to the requirements of regulatory enactments and the terms of the use contract, a lawsuit was filed with the court to declare it unlawful to unilaterally terminate the use contract.

The materials of the court say that the vacation house Koncha-Zaspa informed the applicant that on the basis of paragraph 6.2. of the use contract it breaks it, given the presence of debt for the use of the premises and utilities.

The claim will be considered on Monday, April 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 49 Members of Parliament submitted to the Constitutional Court a submission to appeal against the decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the cancellation of the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court.

On March 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled two decrees of former President Viktor Yanukovych on the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources